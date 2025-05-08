Ten Outstanding ICT Teachers Honoured

Ten outstanding secondary-level teachers have been recognised for their exceptional contributions to information and communications technology (ICT) education.

The educators, who were chosen by their students for their leadership and innovation in the classroom, were honoured at a special ‘Teachers’ Excellence in ICT’ ceremony hosted by the Flow Foundation at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston on Tuesday (May 6).

Minister of Science, Energy, Telecommunications and Transport, Hon. Daryl Vaz, who addressed the event, hailed the teachers as the “heartbeat of our nation’s progress” commending them for shaping not only students but Jamaica’s digital future.

“They are nurturing critical thinking, digital literacy, innovation and resilience, the very skills needed in the global economy,” he pointed out.

The 10 honorees are from Marcus Garvey Technical High, St. Ann; St. James High, Herbert Morrison Technical High and Montego Bay High in St. James; Immaculate Conception High, St. Andrew; Port Antonio High, Portland; Morant Bay High, St. Thomas; Old Harbour High, St. Catherine; Foga Road High in Clarendon.

Chairman of Flow Foundation, Stephen Price, hailed the awardees as “digital mentors and future shapers”, noting that their work is vital to preparing Jamaica’s next generation for success.

“Your work in classrooms across Jamaica is not only shaping young lives; it is also shaping the future of our nation,” Mr. Price said.

“Connectivity is just the beginning. What matters most is how we empower people, especially youth, to unlock opportunity,” he continued.

Mr. Price emphasised that a digitally resilient and innovative Jamaica depends on the strength of its ICT educators, and the awards ceremony is just the beginning of a broader national movement to support and celebrate them.

As such, he announced the launch of a new initiative, the National ICT Teacher of the Year Award in 2026, which will recognise the most outstanding high-school ICT teacher in Jamaica.

“The winner will receive funding to support ICT upgrades at their school, a professional development grant, and national recognition. We want this to be more than a title; we want it to be a movement,” Mr. Price said.