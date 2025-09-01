Ten Judges Sworn In for Circuit Courts’ Michaelmas Term and Permanent Posts

Ten members of the judiciary were sworn in by Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, during a ceremony at King’s House on Monday (September 1).

Five were appointed to permanent posts, while the remaining five assumed higher office for the Michaelmas Term of the Circuit Courts, which runs from September 16 to December 19.

Taking the Oath of Allegiance and the Judicial Oath were the Hon. Mrs. Justice Georgianna Fraser, who has been appointed Judge of the Court of Appeal, effective September 22, and the Hon. Mrs. Justice Lorna Shelly-Williams, who will serve as Acting Judge of the Court of Appeal from September 22 to December 19.

Her Honour Miss Stephany Orr and Her Honour Mrs. Sharon Millwood Moore have been appointed Puisne Judges, effective September 16, while Her Honour Miss Opal Smith will assume the role on September 22.

Her Honour Mrs. Tracey Ann Johnson and Her Honour Mrs. Kamar Anderson have been appointed to serve as Acting Puisne Judges, effective September 16. Justice Johnson will serve until further orders, while Justice Anderson’s appointment extends through December 19.

Her Honour Mrs. Luciana Jackson has been appointed Master-in-Chambers, effective September 16. Her Honour Miss Christine McNeil and Her Honour Mrs. Yvette Wentworth-Miller will serve as Acting Masters-in-Chambers for the Michaelmas Term.

In his congratulatory remarks, the Governor-General emphasised that each appointment, whether permanent or acting, bears the full weight of public trust and judicial responsibility.

He expressed the hope that their tenure will be marked by clarity and courage in service, earning the confidence of those they are sworn to serve.

“May your appointments reflect not only your legal intellect but the nation’s trust in your independence, character and sense of duty as you are called to uphold constitutional values, to lead with integrity and to ensure justice remains accessible to all Jamaicans,” the Governor-General said.

He noted that digital innovation is reshaping the courtroom, and public demand for transparency and accountability continues to rise.

“Our justice system continues to adapt without compromising fairness, dignity or the principles of the rule of law,” the Governor-General stated.