Temporary Unavailable Services From The NWC’s Contact Centre Toll Free Number

The National Water Commission (NWC) wishes to advise its customers that the Contact Centre has been temporarily closed to resolve a public health-related issue. This closure is out of an abundance of caution, and we are working to have the situation resolved in the shortest possible time.

Customers may call the 888-CALL-NWC number (888-225-5692) to access our automated self-serve option which provides disruption notices, bill balances and automated bank payments.

They may also contact the NWC through our Web Chat via the NWC’s Website: http://www.nwcjamaica.com

The NWC’s website can also be used to check last bill amounts, view service disruptions and find various links for payments and general information.

Customers are also advised to email us at customercare@nwc.com.jm.

In addition, customers may connect with the NWC via our social media platforms:

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/NWCjam

Twitter: http://twitter.com/NWCjam

Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/nwcjam

The NWC apologises to its valued customers for any inconvenience caused and thanks them for their understanding.