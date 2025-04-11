Temporary Closure of Roadway from Highgate to Richmond in St. Mary

The National Works Agency (NWA) is advising the public that the roadway from Highgate to Richmond in St. Mary will be closed this weekend.

The closure will take place on Sunday, April 13, 2025, between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.

The NWA says that the roadway is being closed to facilitate the replacement of a pipe culvert along the corridor.

Persons travelling from Highgate to Richmond, or the reverse, should use the alternative route through Marlborough.

Motorists are being advised to exercise caution if travelling in the area during the period of the works and to obey the instructions of posted warning signs.