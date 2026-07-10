TEF Reaffirms Support for Jamaican Artisans

The Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF) is expressing its continued commitment to transforming local artisans into global entrepreneurs, through the 12th staging of the Christmas in July trade show.

The highly anticipated two-day event, which concludes today (July 10) at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston, serves as a premier platform for Jamaican talent to secure large-scale corporate, tourism and public orders ahead of the festive and winter tourist seasons.

Speaking on Thursday (July 9) at the opening of the exhibition, Executive Director at the TEF, Dr. Carey Wallace, emphasised that the ultimate vision of the initiative is to propel local talent into international commercial success.

“Our vision for all of you [is to] create Jamaican billionaires. You may start out in your home or your bedrooms [but] you’ve created outstanding products. This is our way of lifting you to where you get to that level of commercialisation, [so] that you can have international brands that go viral,” Dr. Wallace said.

He explained that hosting the trade show in July is a strategic mechanism designed to give local manufacturers adequate time to fulfil the anticipated large orders before the Christmas period.

He highlighted the extensive support provided to participants, including training, and assessments to ensure the best products are displayed; physical and digital product catalogues, and specialised buyer booklets.

Additionally, TEF utilises initiatives such as targeted speed networking where local manufacturers are given the opportunity to meet face-to-face with hotel purchasing managers to sell Jamaican products.

Throughout the year, activities such as the Blue Mountain Coffee Festival are used to display artisans’ work, providing more marketing opportunities in public spaces.

“Long story short is, I want you to feel the support that you are getting from starting with our Minister and the entire Ministry of Tourism team. In fact, the entire government is here having systems designed to lift you up, to lift up our Jamaicans to become billionaires,” Dr. Wallace said.

He noted that while Christmas in July is a TEF initiative coordinated through the Tourism Linkages Network, the success of the trade show relies on multi-agency collaboration, including the Jamaica Business Development Corporation (JBDC), Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporters Association (JMEA), Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association (JHTA), and Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO).

This year, the trade show hosted 180 exhibitors with 121 participating for the first time and 59 returning from previous stagings.