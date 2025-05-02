Technology Reshaping Careers in Jamaica’s Tourism Industry – Minister Bartlett

Artificial intelligence (AI), digital technology, and other tech-driven innovations are transforming Jamaica’s tourism industry, reshaping its operations and unlocking new career opportunities.

This message was delivered by Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, in a video address to the Jamaica Centre for Tourism Innovation (JCTI) Tourism Career Expo 2025 on Thursday (May 1), at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in Rose Hall, St. James.

Mr. Bartlett said AI now powers personalised experiences, automated service delivery, and predictive maintenance systems in the sector.

Additionally, he noted that virtual and augmented reality now allows potential visitors to explore Jamaica’s attractions before booking their flights, while highlighting how mobile technology has transformed everything, from contactless check-in to location-based destination guides.

“Today’s tourism professionals are a data scientist analysing visitor patterns to optimise experiences, a cybersecurity expert protecting guest information, a virtual reality developer creating immersive destination previews, or a sustainability technologist implementing eco-friendly solutions,” Mr. Bartlett stated.

He added that, “what, in fact, began as a simple hospitality industry has now evolved into a sophisticated, technology-driven sector that offers countless lucrative career paths beyond the traditional role”.

The Expo, themed ‘Future Ready! – Careers in Tourism for the Digital Age’, highlighted the industry’s evolving landscape, especially for the hundreds of high-school students in attendance from institutions such as Cornwall College, Rhodes Hall High School, Annotto Bay High School, St. Elizabeth Technical High School (STETHS), Nain High School, The Queen’s School, and Mount Alvernia High School, among others.

The event served as both a career fair and an immersive educational experience, equipping students with insights into current and future tech-driven roles in tourism.

Exhibitors included Sandals International; EON Reality; NovaCore Labs; Faculty of Engineering, University of the West Indies; Main Event Entertainment Group Limited; Chukka Caribbean Adventures, and the Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS), among others.

Minister Bartlett encouraged the students to embrace the evolving tourism industry.

He reminded those studying Information Technology (IT) that the sector needs database administrators and IT security specialists.

Additionally, the Minister informed business students that financial analysts and revenue managers are in high demand.

He also encouraged young people pursuing environmental science and engineering to explore the critical role these fields play in the development of smart infrastructure.

“Today, tourism in Jamaica is no longer just about providing a warm welcome and a comfortable stay. It has transformed into a dynamic ecosystem where innovation, technology and sustainability converge to create extraordinary experiences for visitors,” Mr. Bartlett maintained.

The event represented a turning point for many of the attendees, among them, Montego Bay High School for Girls student, Thaejavore Kerr, who shared how the experience broadened her outlook.

She initially planned to become a doctor. But her interaction with the Sandals exhibit that day revealed the vast opportunities within tourism, inspiring her to now consider a career in the industry.

“There are endless opportunities, and you don’t… have to stick with one career. You can… do multiple things, and that is one thing that I also like,” she pointed out.

Meanwhile, Amanda Campbell of Mount Alvernia High School shared how much she learned about the pivotal role of AI, virtual reality, and social media in shaping the future of the tourism sector.

She urged fellow students to explore tourism, not only for its economic significance to Jamaica but also its evolving global relevance.

The expo also celebrated the 20th anniversary of the Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF), which has provided dedicated service to Jamaica’s tourism industry.