Technology Could Strengthen Approaches to Tackling Diseases – Health Minister

Technology could play a critical role in helping Jamaica address challenges associated with the mobility of healthcare workers, facilitate remote and cross-border health services, and strengthen approaches to tackling diseases and other public health threats.

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, made the remarks while delivering the keynote address at the launch ceremony for the International Health Regulations (2005) Verification and Evaluation Exercise (IHR-VEE) Mission, at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston, on September 14.

The exercise is aimed at assessing Jamaica’s capacity for the prevention, detection and response to public health threats.

He said the IHR-VEE Mission comes at a timely juncture, as Jamaica seeks to modernise and strengthen its health system amid changing population demographics, technological advances, emerging health threats and the increasing mobility of healthcare professionals.

Dr. Tufton noted that Jamaica is a net exporter of healthcare labour and must find innovative ways, including the use of technology, to ensure that the country can continue to provide effective health services.

He said Jamaica is also entering partnerships with countries such as the Philippines, Nigeria, Ghana and India to bring additional healthcare workers into the country, which requires consideration of how differences can be addressed and approaches standardized

The Minister emphasised that health threats are not confined by national borders and, therefore, Jamaica must embrace a global and “One Health” approach.

“People travel, and the profile of risk travels also,” he said, adding that technology could be used to reinforce cross-border support and improve the delivery of healthcare.

He also highlighted lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic, Hurricane Melissa, the challenges with Cornwall Regional Hospital and dengue outbreaks, which, he said, have demonstrated the need for Jamaica to strengthen its resilience and preparedness.

Dr. Tufton said the ongoing investment in hospitals and other health infrastructure presents an opportunity to ensure that new facilities and services are designed to meet emerging risks, including those associated with climate change, infection prevention and control, and an ageing population.

Dr. Tufton welcomed the IHR-VEE Mission as an important opportunity for Jamaica to receive independent, professional recommendations on strengthening its health security architecture.

He urged the evaluation team to be frank in its assessment, assuring them that the Government is prepared to accept criticism where necessary.

“We look forward to the team and the results and the roadmap in terms of moving forward,” he said.