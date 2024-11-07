Technology Conference Slated for November 8

TeenTechJa will be hosting its highly anticipated annual conference at Wolmer’s Boys School in Kingston on November 8, under the theme ‘The Future is Here! We Are Ready!’.

The event, scheduled to start at 8:00 a.m., will include an exciting lineup of workshops, presentations and interactive activities designed to prepare young minds for the rapidly evolving technology industry.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for EduHub Company Limited and Founder of TeenTechJa, Davia Bryan Campbell, told JIS News that the conference is a one-of-a-kind event, focused on empowering students with the knowledge and skills they need to thrive in the future workforce.

“The conference is designed to help teens become future-ready by exposing them to cutting-edge technologies, such as aviation technology, augmented reality, virtual reality, drone technology, 3D Printing and web design. With a focus on cybersecurity and tech safety, the event will equip students with the tools they need to navigate the digital world securely and responsibly,” Mrs. Bryan Campbell said.

The conference also aims to inspire students to become the innovators, problem solvers and future tech leaders. A feature of the TeenTechJa conference is a fireside chat with industry leaders and tech experts, including representatives of Microsoft, who will share valuable insights on the wide range of careers available and emerging opportunities.

There will also be a pitch competition, where students will have the opportunity to present tech-based solutions for a social problem they face at school.

The challenge will inspire students to think critically and creatively about how technology can address social issues.

Additionally, there will be a student innovation competition, which will award the most innovative school with a prize for their contribution to the tech community.

Participants will also have the opportunity to view exhibits from a range of tech companies, universities and institutions offering courses and programmes in technology and innovation.

“It’s crucial that we connect our students with universities and colleges, so they can learn about the programmes available to them and make informed decisions about their futures,” Mrs. Bryan Campbell emphasised. Speakers at the event will include Minister of Science, Energy, Telecommunications and Transport, Hon. Daryl Vaz, and Head of the School of Computing and Information Technology, University of Technology (UTech) Jamaica, Dr. David White.

In addition to the technological focus, the conference will include important sessions on cybersecurity and social media safety.

A student-developed app, designed to protect personal data online, will be showcased as part of the cybersecurity demonstration. “TeenTechJa 2024 is proud to partner with numerous industry leaders and educational institutions, with EduHub Company Limited serving as the title sponsor. The conference is free of charge to attendees, and registration is still open for both students and exhibitors,” Mrs. Bryan Campbell stated.

“Last year’s event was a tremendous success, with many students going on to pursue careers in tech or continuing to build their projects. This year, we are excited to build on that momentum, and continue making a positive impact on the lives of our youth, helping them prepare for a future in technology,” she added.

TeenTechJa is a youth-focused initiative created by EduHub Company Limited to inspire, educate and empower the next generation of innovators in the tech industry.

The organisation also hosts year-round events aimed at introducing students to emerging technologies and equipping them with the skills needed to succeed in the digital world.