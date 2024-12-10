Technology Can Transform Tourism – Minister Bartlett

Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, says that technology has the potential to transform the local tourism landscape creating more enriching experiences for visitors.

“Imagine a future where our tourism industry is enhanced by cutting-edge technology, where visitors experience Jamaica not just through our beaches and resorts but through powerful digital experiences,” he said.

“This is the future we are working towards,” he added.

Minister Bartlett was speaking to a diverse audience of entrepreneurs, industry leaders and technology enthusiasts during the staging of the seventh annual TechBeach held recently at Secrets Resort in St. James.

TechBeach is a premier technology conference that brings together the Caribbean’s technology ecosystem with major global technology players.

Minister Bartlett hailed the partnership between TechBeach Retreat, Google, and Massey in the staging of the event, noting that the collaboration emphasises the critical role of innovation and technology in shaping the future of Jamaica’s economy.

“This partnership is not just a milestone for TechBeach. It is a transformative opportunity for aspiring entrepreneurs who have innovative ideas but may lack the resources or guidance to realise them,” he pointed out.

Minister Bartlett described TechBeach as a premier gathering for innovators and thought leaders in the technology and tourism sectors, providing a unique platform for collaboration and knowledge-sharing.

He said that the alliance with Google – one of the world’s leading tech giants – and Massey, known for its extensive portfolio in consumer goods and services, “is set to amplify the impact of this initiative”.

Minister Bartlett highlighted the Government’s commitment to fostering a thriving tourism entrepreneurial ecosystem, citing a substantial investment of $100 million in the Tourism Incubator Programme, an initiative which is aimed at supporting individuals with innovative ideas, helping them turn their concepts into viable businesses.

“We understand that innovation is the key to unlocking potential in our economy, and we are dedicated to providing the necessary support to bring these ideas to fruition,” the Minister added.

For his part, cofounder of TechBeach Retreat, Trinidadian Kyle Maloney, said the collaboration with Google will provide participants with access to a wealth of resources, including training programmes, mentorship and networking opportunities with leading technology experts.

He said that Massey’s involvement further strengthens the initiative, offering insights into consumer behaviour and market trends that can help startups tailor their products and services to meet the needs of both local and international markets.

“We are on the cusp of a new era for the entire Caribbean, one that embraces technology and innovation as driving forces for growth,” Mr. Malony said.

“Together, we can create a vibrant ecosystem that nurtures creativity and empowers our youth, ultimately leading to sustainable development for our nation,” he added.