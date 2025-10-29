Teams Mobilised to Clear Major Roads Following Hurricane Melissa

Teams from the National Works Agency (NWA), Municipal Corporations, and other government entities have been mobilised islandwide to clear blockages and debris from major roadways following Hurricane Melissa’s passage.

Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, shared this update during a press briefing held at the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC), located within the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM) in Kingston on Wednesday (October 29).

“We have not had a full [assessment] yet of the damage [to] our road infrastructure, but I know there are a lot of blocked roads. The National Works Agency team is mobilising to clear roads and to assess damage as conditions improve. All Municipal Corporations that can access their various municipalities will be out doing what is necessary,” he stated.

Mr. McKenzie noted that the NWA had already begun clearance operations as of Tuesday night (October 28), including efforts to restore access along the Palisadoes Road and other major thoroughfares.

“So the public will see some general activities on our roadways, making the roads accessible so that persons can move about,” he added.

Relief coordination efforts now include the Jamaica Fire Brigade (JFB) and the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA), who are working jointly to implement a national strategy for the clearance of fallen trees.

“We are now in the process of beginning the clean-up exercise on our main roads. Some of the roadways that were affected are Dalvey in St. Thomas, Hampton Green in St. Catherine, Caledonia Road in Manchester, and other roads right across the country,” Minister McKenzie noted.

Members of the public are being urged to exercise extreme caution while traversing roadways, as debris and downed Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS) powerlines remain a hazard in several areas.

“I want to urge the JPS to move, especially within the Corporate Area and other areas to where there are fallen lines. There are a lot of lines that are down, so we want persons to be very cautious,” Mr. McKenzie said.