Team Jamaica Swimmers Ready To Shine At Carifta Games

The island’s elite youth swimmers are eagerly looking forward to representing team Jamaica at the 38th CARIFTA Aquatics Championships in Trinidad and Tobago from April 19 to 23.

The 30-strong swim squad, accompanied by a seven-member management unit, left the island on Wednesday (April 16) for the games.

They will engage in age-group competition with other athletes from across the Caribbean in various aquatic disciplines.

Ahead of their departure, three of the athletes, along with their parents, stopped at the Jamaica Information Service (JIS) headquarters in Kingston on Wednesday (April 16), where they received a donation of paper flags to take with them to the competition.

Director of Research, Print and Production, Andrine Davidson, who handed over the flags, expressed best wishes to the athletes.

“We are hoping that you will fly them very highly to symbolise Jamaica’s dominance. We wish you all the very best in the competition,” she said.

With 45 medals from last year’s games in Nassau, The Bahamas, inclusive of 18 gold, 12 silver, and 15 bronze and placing fourth on the medal table, expectations are high among the swimmers for another strong showing this year.

Kia Alert, the most outstanding athlete in the girls’ division from last year’s CARIFTA Games, with eight medals, is looking forward to another impressive medal haul.

The young swimming sensation, who was named the 2024 Aquatics Athlete of the Year at the recent RJRGLEANER National Sportsman and Sportswoman of the Year Awards, has broken age-group national records in the 50-metre freestyle, 50-metre breaststroke, and 100-metre breaststroke.

“Last year I did good. I won the high-point trophy and [the Highest Aqua Point] trophy. I won five gold medals, two silver and one bronze,” she told JIS News.

“It was a fun experience… . I just felt so proud of myself,” said Kia, who will compete in the 13-14 age group.

Benjamin Davis, who won two bronze medals last year, said the experience was “very hard but it was good”.

The 15–17 age-group competitor feels that he is better prepared this year after undergoing months of intense training.

“I think that it’s probably the best training that I’ve ever done in my entire life, so I am definitely ready,” Benjamin told JIS News.

He is urging Jamaicans to support the team. “Just tune in and support, because we will be performing, and we will be winning lots of medals,” he said.

Emanuelle Spence, who competes in the 11–12 age group, shared that “it’s been very hard at times training, sometimes six days per week… but it’s preparing us for the competition that’s not going to be easy”.

As the swimmers prepare to don the national colours in competition, their sights are set on victory, and their hearts are full of Jamaican pride.

“I’m very proud and I’m ready to represent my country to the best of my ability,” Emanuelle declared.

They are buoyed by a strong support team, including their dedicated parents.

“Go in and don’t think limits. You are prepared; trust your training. You are going to do well,” encouraged Kia’s mother, Dahlia Alert.

Beyond CARIFTA, team members will also be competing at the UANA (Panama) Aquatics Championship in May and the Goodwill Games in Barbados in August.