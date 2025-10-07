Teaching Thrives on Collaboration – State Minister

Minister of State in the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Kerensia Morrison, says Jamaicans should view teaching as a shared responsibility that thrives on collaboration and community involvement.

The State Minister was speaking at a recent news conference at the Ministry’s headquarters in Kingston, to mark World Teachers’ Day, which was observed globally on Sunday (October 5) under the theme ‘Recasting Teaching as a Collaborative Profession’.

Ms. Morrison said the theme was especially fitting for Jamaica, as it reflects the country’s cultural belief in mentorship and collective growth.

“It is most appropriate because ours is a culture that says ‘each one teach one’ and that it takes a village to raise a child. We are now taking it a step further. It’s not only the teacher who is running things; we are recasting the narrative… we want collaboration where it is the village that will raise a child,” she said.

The Minister of State noted that teachers achieve their best results when supported by families, policymakers, and the wider society.

“Our teachers do not teach in isolation. They succeed when families, communities, policymakers, and professionals from every field stand beside them in support of our children’s growth and education,” she said.

Ms. Morrison pointed out that the occasion was also about recognising teachers’ invaluable contributions.

“This press conference is about gratitude, and it is about a commitment to ensuring that our teachers are supported, valued, and empowered to do what they do best… teach, mentor, and inspire,” she emphasised.

Ms. Morrison also highlighted the importance of encouraging positive role models, particularly for boys, arguing that strong guidance, both at home and in school, is essential for their overall development.

“We must ensure that boys and girls alike are given the encouragement and the opportunity to thrive, especially through positive male role models and father figures, both in the classroom and beyond,” she said.

The State Minister expressed appreciation to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) and other partners for their continued collaboration in education and cultural development.

“Thanks to UNESCO and all partners involved in this initiative, and our deepest gratitude to our teachers. You are the heart of our education system. We honour you not only today, not only on October 5; we honour you every single day,” she said.