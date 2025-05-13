Teachers Feted by Sandals Resorts International

More than 750 teachers from St. Ann, St. Mary, St. James, Negril and the South Coast were feted by Sandals Resorts International (SRI) on May 7 as part of the annual Teachers’ Day celebrations.

Designed to recognise the invaluable contributions of teachers to the wider society, each region, through the Sandals and Beaches brands, crafted its own unique programme to honour the educators, culminating in vibrant events filled with entertainment, camaraderie and gratitude.

The Ocho Rios Region, comprising Beaches Ocho Rios, Sandals Royal Plantation, Sandals Ochi, and Sandals Dunn’s River, hosted more than 400 teachers from educational institutions in St. Ann and St. Mary, including basic, primary, special education, high schools, and community colleges at the Pearly Beach facility, Ocho Rios, St. Ann.

Festivities in Ocho Rios featured beach games that fostered teamwork and camaraderie among educators, many of whom met for the first time in a relaxed, seaside setting.

Prizes such as six weekend stays at any Sandals or Beaches Resort in Jamaica, grocery baskets from Best Dress Chicken, and surprise giveaways kept the excitement high.

The South Coast region celebrated with 162 teachers with its own engaging programme, while Negril hosted 80 teachers, and Montego Bay welcomed 115 educators. Each region dedicated time for teachers to relax, connect, and enjoy Jamaica’s natural beauty.

“The celebrations were not only about fun but also recognition. Teachers enjoyed several beach games that promoted teamwork and friendship, reflecting the importance of collaboration in education. The presence of the North East Regional Health Authority (NERHA) added an educational element with its ‘Know Your Numbers’ programme, engaging teachers in environmental awareness activities,” Sandals Regional Public Relations Manager, Lyndsay Isaacs, noted.

“Prizes were a major highlight of the day. Teachers had the chance to win weekend stays at any of Jamaica’s Sandals or Beaches Resorts, grocery baskets, and other surprises. These rewards served as a token of appreciation for their dedication and hard work,” she added.

For her part, General Manager at Sandals Ochi Beach Resort, Carol Bourke, said teachers are the cornerstone of a thriving society.

“Their dedication to shaping minds and nurturing future generations is invaluable. It was both an honour and a privilege to host and celebrate these outstanding educators with a day of well-deserved enjoyment, camaraderie, and appreciation,” she added.

Teachers also expressed their gratitude for the celebrations, praising Sandals for the thoughtful gesture and contribution to education over the years.

“This day means so much to us. It’s wonderful to be recognised and appreciated in such a special way,” said Lime Hall Basic School teacher, Stephanie Simms, who won a weekend for two at a Sandals property.

Her colleague teacher from Reaching Stars Basic School in St. Ann’s Bay, Tracey-Ann Byfield, said: “We’re thrilled with the incredible activities – far beyond what we anticipated.”