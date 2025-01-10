Teachers Encouraged to Participate in Mentorship Programme

Educators who are registered with the Jamaica Teaching Council (JTC) and have attained at least four years of teaching experience are being encouraged to participate in the Council’s annual Teacher Mentorship Programme.

The initiative is aimed at fostering development and leadership skills within the education system.

As mandated by Cabinet through the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, all new teachers in Jamaica should be exposed to mentorship with trained mentors for an entire school year.

The Teacher Mentorship Programme, which was launched in 2021, has trained hundreds of educators to become mentors, who are deployed to infant, primary and secondary schools across the island.

Chief Mentoring Officer at JTC, Ingrid Peart-Wilmot, said the mentorship programme aims to help emerging teachers to understand and successfully navigate the professional environment.

She pointed out that although the focus is on emerging teachers, others can access the support as needed.

The goal is to have trained mentors placed in every infant, primary and secondary school and the wider Quality Education Circles (QECs),” she pointed out.

“Mentorship is pivotal in fostering teacher growth, enhancing skills, and promoting collaboration across the education system. Through this programme, teachers will refine their practice and contribute to the development of their colleagues, strengthening the overall quality of education in Jamaica,” Mrs. Peart-Wilmot added.

Senior teachers are being encouraged to register for this transformative training opportunity.

After completion, successful candidates will gain valuable insights and strategies to enhance their teaching expertise while supporting the next generation of educators.

The 2025 cohort training session will run virtually from February 20 to April 25.

Interested educators are encouraged to apply by the deadline of January 31, 2025.

To apply or for further inquiries, please visit the JTC’s official website at https://jtc.gov.jm/mentorship-cohortmentors_form/ or contact the Chief Mentoring Officer/Mentoring Officer at ingrid.pwilmot@moey.gov.jm or lanre.chin@moey.gov.jm.

The JTC is committed to providing leadership opportunities for teachers to excel and create a lasting impact within the education system.

By joining the mentorship training team, educators will play a crucial role in fostering a collaborative environment that promotes success for all students.