Teachers Charged To Prepare Students For Sustainable World

Minister of Science, Energy, Telecommunications and Transport, Hon. Daryl Vaz, has charged teachers to equip students with the academic knowledge and qualities to be stewards of a sustainable world.

“Sustainability is more than a concept, it is an imperative. As we face issues like climate change, natural resource depletion and social inequalities, we must prepare students who are not only well-versed in science, but also in the ethics and social responsibilities required to address these issues. This is where each of you plays a crucial role,” he said.

The Minister was addressing the annual conference of the Association of Science Teachers of Jamaica (ASTJ) at the Bahia Principe Resort in Runaway Bay, St. Ann on November 13.

The two-day event was held under the theme: ‘Sparking Innovation for Education: Re-designing for Sustainability’.

Minister Vaz told the science teachers that they stand at the front line of the mission to impart the knowledge and inspire the curiosity that will drive Jamaica’s progress towards a sustainable future.

He noted the conference’s focus “on how we can harness innovation to create an educational framework that not only prepares our students academically, but also fosters a sense of responsibility towards the world they inhabit”, pointing out that “science education plays a central role in this transformative journey.”

Mr. Vaz urged the educators to cultivate an environment where inquiry is encouraged, questions lead to exploration and experimentation is valued.

“Imagine classrooms where students engage in real-world problems and experiments, develop solutions to environmental challenges, have access to cutting-edge technology and connect them to the global visuals,” he said.

“Project-based learning, interdisciplinary approaches and the integration of digital tools can create engaging, relevant learning experiences that resonate with our students. However, innovation in education is not only about technology, it’s about nurturing a sustainable mindset of the next generation,” Mr. Vaz underscored.

In this regard, he implored the teachers to embed sustainability in the island’s science curriculum to help students understand the delicate balance of ecosystems, the impact of human activity and the importance of stewardship.

The two-day conference, which concluded on November 14, facilitated the meeting of the island’s science teachers and discussions on best practices.