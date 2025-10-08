Taste of Jamaica Takes Centre Stage at Expo 2025 Japan

Visitors to the Jamaica Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan, were treated to a true taste of the island with the sampling of one of the country’s most beloved culinary staples, patty.

The patties, which included beef, chicken and cheese, were presented by Gangalee Kitchen, a Jamaican restaurant in Osaka, Japan, on October 7.

Commissioner General of Section, Jamaica Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka, Maureen Smith, told JIS News that the patties were a true representation of Jamaica.

“Let me tell you, it was good. Our team tried it and we gave it the stamp of approval – authentic to our Jamaican patties and very delicious,” said Mrs. Smith.

She informed that positive reviews were also received from guests, including members of the Jamaican Diaspora.

“We are proud of this moment because we know there are a lot of times you have these expos and people want Jamaican food, especially the people from the diaspora; they want a taste of Jamaica back home and we are happy that we could present that,” said Mrs. Smith.

She further thanked the Embassy of Jamaica in Japan, under the leadership of Her Excellency, Ambassador Shorna-Kay Richards, for its role in ensuring that visitors to the Jamaica Pavilion got to experience a taste of Jamaica.

“Their continued support has helped us bring the authentic taste and spirit of Jamaica to the Expo,” Mrs. Smith added.

Visitors were also recently introduced to another signature Jamaican offering, Worthy Park Rum, bottled and distributed in Japan by Rudder. Guests participated in a session and enjoyed a selection of delicious rum cocktails, further showcasing the island’s vibrant culinary and beverage culture on the global stage.

Additionally, in July and August, visitors to the Pavilion were able to sample coffee from Ogawa and the Association of Japanese Importers of Jamaican Coffee (AJIJC).

Jamaica is among the 158 countries participating in the six-month long expo, which began in April and will end on October 13.

Participating under the Expo’s theme, ‘Designing Future Society for Our Lives’, Jamaica is featured in the ‘Connecting Lives’ sub-theme with its Pavilion, titled ‘Out of Many, One People: Let’s Link Up’.