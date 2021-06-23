Task Force To Review, Finalise Street And Working Children Framework Of Action

A multisectoral body is to be established to review and finalise a Street and Working Children Framework of Action, following approval by Cabinet.

The Street and Working Children Task Force will oversee the implementation of the framework of action in order to cauterise and significantly reduce the prevalence of children living and working on the streets in Jamaica.

Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Fayval Williams, made the disclosure during Wednesday’s (June 23) post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House.

She informed that Cabinet gave approval for the public release of the findings of the final report of a Study on Children Living and Working on the Streets of Jamaica.

The purpose of the study was to determine factors that serve to predispose children to be living and working on the streets, inclusive of trafficking victims and to identify gaps in the provision of care and social protection services that could impede an effective response to addressing the issue of street children.

Minister Williams said the Child Protection and Family Service Agency (CPFSA) and the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information will use the results and recommendations from the study to inform policies and programme interventions relating to street children in Jamaica.

The report was tabled in Parliament on Tuesday, June 22.