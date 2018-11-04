Tarrant High Hailed as a Model Institution in the use of Technology in Education

Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Senator the Hon. Ruel Reid (3rd left), views a motor cycle being repaired by three students at the Tarrant High School in Kingston, on November 1. Others from left are: Regional Director at the Education Ministry, Dr. Ksan Troupe; and Principal of the school, Paul Hall. + - Photo: Dave Reid Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Senator the Hon. Ruel Reid (3rd left), views a motor cycle being repaired by three students at the Tarrant High School in Kingston, on November 1. Others from left are: Regional Director at the Education Ministry, Dr. Ksan Troupe; and Principal of the school, Paul Hall.



Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Senator the Hon. Ruel Reid has hailed Tarrant High School as a model institution in the utilization of technology in education.

“Their vision is pretty much aligned with our own strategy in the use of Information Communication Technology (ICT) in the delivery of the curriculum,” Senator Reid said.

He was speaking with JIS News following the opening of a Mathematics Laboratory, Food and Beverage Room, an ICT Integration Lab and a Motor Cycle Assembly at the institution on November 1, in Kingston.

“They are really first-class, and students will have multiple opportunities to be engaged in lessons, using different methodologies and ICT is certainly one that we are promoting, [to boost the teaching of Mathematics, and Science],” he added.

He pointed out that Tarrant High School is now a school of choice and is leading the way, in terms of the integration of technology in the teaching and learning process.

“We at the Ministry are going to ensure that we provide a lot of ICT equipment to our schools, so that they can be empowered to integrate ICT in teaching and learning,” Mr. Reid said.

Meanwhile, the Education Minister is encouraging primary schools to make better use of the available technology.

“We are going to be targeting many of those starting with Region One, and certainly for our High Schools, we would want them to model Tarrant High. So ICT is going to be a major strategy that we are going to use to empower both teachers and students, so we can lift the overall the performance of our students,” the Minister stated.