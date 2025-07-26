Tara Graduates Applauded for Upholding Excellence and Advancing Nation Building

The latest graduates of the Tax Audit and Revenue Administration (TARA) Postgraduate Diploma Programme have been commended for their commitment to excellence and nation building.

Addressing Friday’s (July 25) graduation ceremony at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel in New Kingston, Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Hon. Fayval Williams, lauded the 28 graduates of Cohort 33, along with three continuing members from Cohort 32, for their commitment and perseverance.

She described the event as a “successful completion” of a rigorous academic and professional journey.

“Congratulations… you have earned this moment,” the Minister declared.

Mrs. Williams underscored the significance of the TARA initiative, citing it as both “a regional model of applied public sector training” and “a Jamaican standard of excellence.”

“This work matters, and it matters beyond the numbers. Tax revenue… is the lifeblood of our nation. Without a fair and effective tax system, we cannot upgrade schools and hospitals, fix roads and bridges [or] facilitate digital transformation,” she said.

Highlighting the role of the graduates, Mrs. Williams remarked, “What you do and what you’ve been trained for… isn’t just about collecting taxes.”

“It’s about building national trust. It’s about upholding accountability. It’s about ensuring that everyone pays their fair share… so that all Jamaicans can access the services they deserve. You’re not just auditors. You are guardians of transparency, ensuring accountability and trust,” she added, while emphasising the programme’s national reach.

“You have been assigned to Revenue Service Centres in Kingston and St. Andrew, Mandeville and Montego Bay. Your presence across the island is a statement that, whether in urban centres or rural communities… excellent tax administration must be present, visible and accountable,” the Minister stated.

In addressing the government’s public sector transformation efforts, Mrs. Williams said, “We are modernising public financial management systems; we are digitising government services and taxpayer platforms.”

Additionally, she highlighted ongoing innovations within TAJ, noting amendments to motor vehicle documentation.

Mrs. Williams explained that the need to carry physical insurance and fitness certificates will soon be eliminated, as the system transitions to fully digital platforms.

Encouraging the graduates to rise to the demands of a changing world, she affirmed that, “TARA is just the beginning; you are positioned to lead in a world that is changing fast.”

“Be excellent. Don’t just do your job, master your craft. Be ethical… your greatest asset is not your degree or your title, it’s your integrity. Serve with pride and help build the Jamaica we all deserve,” Minister Williams added.

For his part, Commissioner General of Tax Administration Jamaica, Ainsley Powell, praised the cohort’s achievement over the programme’s 15-month period, stating that, “[it] also reinforces TAJ’s core values—integrity, mutual respect, professionalism, accountability, customer centricity, and teamwork.”

Chief Executive Officer of the Management Institute for National Development (MIND), Dr. Ruby Brown, highlighted the broader value of the initiative.

“The Postgraduate Diploma in Tax Audit and Administration is far more than a training exercise. It is a transformation engine, advancing Jamaica’s tax reform goals, strengthening our compliance culture and ultimately safeguarding the economic well-being of our nation,” she stated.