Tamarind Farm Agricultural Programme Preparing Inmates for Re-entry Into Society

Minister of State in the Ministry of National Security, Hon. Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn, is hailing the agricultural programme at the Tamarind Farm Correctional Centre, noting that it is equipping the inmates will valuable skills for a successful return to society.

“We continue to encourage the men here to acquire this skill and others to ensure that when they leave this facility and reintegrate into society, they will be able to put these skills to the test by providing for themselves and, by extension, their families,” she said.

“When we provide opportunities like this, we are reducing recidivism and building a safer, more prosperous society,” she added.

Mrs. Cuthbert-Flynn was delivering the keynote address at the Agricultural Day and Graduation Ceremony for inmates at the correctional centre in St. Catherine on Tuesday (June 24).

Tamarind Farm is a low-to-medium security facility with a primary focus on agriculture and vocational skills training.

The National Security State Minister said the agriculture project represents “rehabilitation in action”, commending the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) for the “incredible work” to empower the inmates.

She noted that the “tangible results” of the intervention are evident through the various produce on display.

Mrs. Cuthbert-Flynn stated the Ministry’s commitment to “continue to support initiatives like this, which demonstrate the power of second chances and the capacity of the human spirit for growth and transformation. Together, we can make a difference in the lives of those in our care”.

“We are equipping them with the necessary tools and valuable skills they will need to survive, provide for their families, contribute to their communities and to become productive citizens,” she added.

The agricultural project at the Tamarind Farm Correctional Centre involves various aspects of agricultural development, including crop production and livestock management.

The objective is to reduce reliance on external food sources, contribute to the overall resilience of the agricultural sector, and provide inmates with valuable skills for reintegration into society.