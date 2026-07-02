Talks with US Were for Skilled Workers Programme – Ambassador Marks

Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister, Ambassador Hon. Audrey Marks, has denied initiating the Third Country Nationals (TCNs) arrangement, noting that her discussions with the United States (US) were for a skilled workers programme.

She said that the TCN originated from the US and was transmitted through the usual diplomatic channels.

The Minister, who was addressing a corporate consultation hosted by the Institute for Workforce Education and Development (IWED) on Wednesday (July 1), at the Terra Nova Hotel in Kingston, said that the TCN programme is being conflated with a separate proposal she developed last March, while serving as Ambassador to the US, to get skilled workers into Jamaica.

Outlining the details, she explained that in the role of Ambassador, her responsibility was to anticipate policy changes in the US, assess how those changes could affect Jamaica, and identify how Jamaica could protect and advance its national interest.

“It was in that context I developed the March 2025 Embassy of Jamaica broad cooperation proposal. It was not limited to one issue. It was designed to identify areas in the America First Policy that we could have an intervention for Jamaica’s benefit,” Ambassador Marks said.

The concept note had five proposals, and it looked at Jamaica’s current structured work programme with the US and proposed its expansion to increase the number of H-2A and H-2B visas.

In January 2025 when the document was being drafted, the 2024 data from the US was reflecting approximately 14.3 million undocumented workers in the US, representing just under 10 per cent of the US workforce.

“Further, undocumented workers accounted for approximately 20 per cent of the US agriculture workforce, with significant numbers also in construction, landscaping, restaurants, food service and manufacturing. Those numbers mattered because they showed that if the US reduced its reliance on undocumented labour, there would be a big labour market gap in sectors where Jamaica already had a long-standing record of supplying legal temporary workers,” Ambassador Marks said.

The Minister responsible for Efficiency, Innovation and Digital Transformation, noted that Jamaica has participated in the H-2A and H-2B programmes for over 80 years, and the proposal was to move from approximately 20,000 Jamaican workers up to 200,000 over time.

It would serve as a legal, temporary, rotating work opportunity that allows Jamaicans to work abroad, get exposure, earn an income, gain experience, and support their families, she pointed out.

The second proposal in the cooperation document was a structured migration and economic development programme to help the country address critical skills gaps through migration to Jamaica of skilled workers.

The Minister noted that the idea was to create a pathway for skilled workers to come to Jamaica, similar in principle to how the H-1B visa brings specialised skills into the US.

She noted that with an estimated 8.5 million undocumented skilled workers who were unlikely to receive residency under the new migrant policies, there was an opportunity for Jamaica to attract persons with skills for technology, infrastructure, services, and the emerging digital and Artificial Intelligence (AI) economy.

“This was also, importantly, a counter to the unstructured migration programme that is currently happening in Jamaica, where we have over one million of our skilled people trained in Jamaica with Jamaican resources, who are migrating to take up positions as teachers and nurses and all kinds of professional responsibilities in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, all over the world. When you have up to 80 per cent of your skilled workers leaving, we have been having a grain drain, and we need to address it,” she added.

The concept note proposed a Nearshore Talent Residence Hub, positioning Jamaica as a trusted base where global professionals could live and work in Jamaica while supporting US companies facing tighter H-1B visa access and costs.

A Nearshore Logistics Hub was also proposed, which would build on Jamaica’s location, ports, special economic zones and relationship with the US. The document also included enhanced cooperation on security, including drugs, guns, trafficking networks and transnational crime.

Ambassador Marks stressed that the TCN is totally separate from the structured migration programme for skilled professionals, for which discussions continued on the margins of a defence meeting in Miami in March 2026.

“The discussions were not at any point about Jamaica accepting 10,000 deportees or any such suggestion. It was about the wider US/Jamaica migration and economic development partnership in the original Embassy concept note,” she stated.