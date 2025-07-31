Take Children to Emancipendence Activities – JCDC

St. James Parish Manager for the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC), Collel Blake, is calling on parents and guardians to make a deliberate effort to take children to the upcoming Emancipation and Independence celebrations.

She noted that participating in the celebratory activities across the island, organised by the JCDC, provides meaningful opportunities for children to learn about Jamaica’s history, traditions, and national heroes.

Ms. Blake, who was addressing a recent Jamaica Information Service (JIS) Think Tank at the agency’s Montego Bay Regional office, argued that understanding Jamaica’s journey from slavery to freedom is essential to fostering a strong sense of national identity.

“They first need to learn. If they don’t know what our heroes went through, what we went through during slavery, certainly they can’t appreciate the freedom they have now. In learning about what our foreparents went through, we get a better appreciation and understanding…” she pointed out.

“So, please bring them out to these events, have them come out so that they can appreciate and learn more about the culture and hear about it,” Miss Blake urged.

The St. James JCDC Parish Manager also called on older Jamaicans to take a more active role in preserving the nation’s cultural heritage, stressing that safeguarding Jamaica’s cultural identity begins with adults setting an example for younger generations.

“Just a note to the parents and the older persons among us, we can’t allow the culture to die, because if our children and grandchildren don’t see us embracing the culture, then they will think that it is not important,” she said.

As part of this year’s observances, St. James will host several events highlighting Jamaica’s heritage and fostering community pride.

Festival activities in St. James begin with the Emancipation Vigil at Sam Sharpe Square on Thursday (July 31), starting at 8:00 p.m.

The event will be headlined by the inaugural Gospel Sing Off. Ten church choirs from across the parish will compete for cash prizes and trophies, by presenting innovative interpretations of Jamaica’s Emancipation story through gospel music.

The vigil will also feature traditional elements, including the lighting of the torch and the midnight reading of the Emancipation Proclamation by the Custos Rotulorum for the parish.

A heritage and culture market organised by the Social Development Commission (SDC) will complement the evening, with vendors offering authentic Jamaican treats such as grater cake, chocolate tea, craft items, and cultural fashion.