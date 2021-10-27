TAJ to Host Vaccination Blitz at Spanish Town Snd Portmore Tax Offices

Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) will continue its national vaccination drive at the Spanish Town and Portmore Tax Offices where they will host a three-day vaccination drive from October 28 – October 30, 2021. The blitz activity is scheduled to take place at the Spanish Town Tax Office on Thursday, October 28 and Friday, October 29, 2021 beginning at 8:30am and at the Portmore Tax Office on Saturday October 30, 2021 beginning at 9:00am. The vaccination drive is a collaboration between the Ministry of Health and Wellness (MoHW), through the St. Catherine Health Department and the Tax Authority, and is geared towards staff and their family members, as well as the general public (customers) getting their first and second doses of the Astra Zeneca or the single dose Johnson and Johnson vaccines.

Tax Administration Jamaica joined the growing call for organisations to support the country’s vaccination efforts when it hosted a Family Day Vaccination Blitz on Friday October 8, 2021, with over 120 staff members and their families getting vaccinated at its Corporate Offices, Donald Sangster Building on East Street, Kingston. TAJ will continue to support the national effort through increased awareness among its staff about COVID-19, while exploring opportunities for hosting other blitzes across the island in collaboration with MoHW.

Just as it promotes persons to #BeTaxCompliant, the Tax Authority in its efforts for staff to #BeVaxCompliant, will continue the observation of the public health and safety guidelines and encourage its staff members and families as well as taxpayers to make informed choices about their personal health and safety.

For further information on how Tax Administration Jamaica is changing the way it does business to be Covid safe, call our Customer Care Centre at 888-Tax-Help (888-829-4357) or visit the website www.jamaicatax.gov.jm.