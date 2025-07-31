TAJ Sees 10% of eMVRCs Being Done Online in First 10 Days

Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) is seeing a positive response to the number of persons using its online platform to renew the registration for their private motor vehicle during the first 10 days of the roll out of the new electronic Motor Vehicle Registration Certificate (eMVRC).

Since the July 21, 2025 introduction of the eMVRC, a total of 23,466 transactions have been processed, with over 2,300 or 10% of motorists opting to renew their motor vehicle registration online.

It is anticipated that this figure will increase over the holiday weekend, as persons needing to renew their private motor vehicle registration will be able to do so online.

As previously existed, owners of private motor vehicles (white plates) still have the option to renew their registration online via the TAJ website.

However, they now have the added benefit of no longer having to visit a select Tax Office to collect a sticker or printed motor vehicle registration certificate but will instead receive a notification email on how to access the electronic Motor Vehicle Registration Certificate (eMVRC).

This means that owners of private motor vehicles can use the TAJ Motor Vehicle Registration Certificate Renewal Service to make a payment online for the renewal of their registration.

This may be done up to 90 days before the expiration date or if the expiration date has already passed for not more than eleven (11) months.

It should be noted that the renewal of a motor vehicle registration using the online service will only be available if the motor vehicle fitness and insurance are valid, which will be validated electronically, based on data shared from the Island Traffic Authority (ITA) and the Insurance systems.

In addition to Motor Vehicle Registration Certificates now being issued electronically, under the Road Traffic Amendment Act 2025, motorists are reminded that a validity period of 24 months is now in effect adding to the previous options of 6 months and 12 months.

As a result, the owner of a private motor vehicle of a typical 1,500 cc rating can now choose to licence their vehicle at a cost of either $6,300 for 6 months, $12,600 for 12 months or $25,200 for 24 months.

Once the online process is successfully completed, the customer will be able to print their official receipt from the payment confirmation page. They will also receive three (3) emails.

1. Payment advice detailing the payment;

2. Instructions on how to access the official transaction receipt;

3. Instructions on how to retrieve the Electronic Motor Vehicle Registration Certificate (eMVRC).

MVRCs will immediately be made available electronically. Using the instructions from the email on how to access the eMVRC or certificate number and MVID from the receipt, the customer will be able to view, download, print or save the eMVRC from the TAJ website information hub at www.jamaicatax.gov.jm or directly from the Certificate Service Portal at www.cgds.gov.jm.

Motorists are reminded that the online service is only available for the renewal of the registration of private motor vehicles at this time. MRVCs for public passenger, commercial, diplomatic and all other non-private motor vehicles, as well first time registration of a private motor vehicle must be done at a Tax Office.

For more information persons may visit the eMRVC information hub on the TAJ website at www.jamaicatax.gov.jm or call our customer care centre at (888) TAX-HELP (888-829-4357).