TAJ Rolls Out New Electronic Vehicle Registration Certificate System

Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) is reminding customers that the new electronic Motor Vehicle Registration Certificate (eMVRC) process takes effect Monday (July 21).

Speaking during a Jamaica Information Service (JIS) ‘Think Tank’ on July 18, TAJ’s Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Meris Haughton, outlined the streamlined digital process now being implemented across tax offices islandwide.

“We’re going completely electronic. You come in, you do your transaction, and you will not leave with any paper. What you will leave with is your [official] receipt,” she explained.

The new system enables customers to generate their eMVRCs online, eliminating the need to visit TAJ locations for printed documents.

“A notification will be emailed to you that you will use… to generate your own certificate. So that’s one of the first changes that you’ll see,” Ms. Haughton said.

She further emphasised that completing the process requires an active email address.

“So come to the office with an e-mail address… one that you have access to. If you’re an older person, it could be your son’s e-mail, your daughter’s, your spouse’s e-mail… just have an e-mail [address] that you have access to,” Ms. Haughton said.

Once the email notification is received, customers may log on to www.jamaicatax.gov.jm, where the Certificate Generation and Distribution Portal is embedded. From there, users will be able to access and download their motor-vehicle registration certificate.

“You can download it. You can save it. You can e-mail it to whomever you need… and guess what? If you lose it, you can repeat and generate it as many times as you wish,” Ms. Haughton stated.

Importantly, individuals renewing private (white plate) motor vehicles no longer need to visit a TAJ location to complete the process.

“Let me emphasise that, for now, it’s only for private motor vehicles [for which] there’s no need for you to visit a tax office,” Ms. Haughton said.

This builds on TAJ’s existing suite of online services, removing the need for in-person collection of physical documents.

“We already offered that, but it was restricted; you would still have to go in and do the pickup of the documents at a select location. But with the removal of not having to have the physical documents anymore [effective Monday, July 21], then you will see that it is a true online renewal of motor vehicles for private motor-vehicle owners,” Ms. Haughton emphasised.