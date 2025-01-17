TAJ Launches 2025 Tax Filing Season

As Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) kicks off the current Tax Season, it is advising business persons that the annual Income Tax due date is Monday, March 17, 2025, as the usual March 15 due date falls on the weekend.

This means that all categories of Income Tax filers have until March 17 to file their Annual Income Tax Returns for the year 2024, and to declare their Estimated Income and Tax Payable for the year 2025 online, as mandated by the Authority.

With the tax due date fast approaching, the Tax Authority is encouraging taxpayers to begin making the necessary preparations to file their Income Tax Returns which become due in eight (8) weeks.

Income Tax Filers are being reminded that they MUST file and pay early, to avoid the rush and possibility of late penalties due to the usual high usage of the TAJ online platform on the due date.

ALL companies, organizations, self-employed persons and employed persons with other sources of income, must file their Returns online as required by law.

The filing requirement also relates to newly registered companies, even if they have not begun trading or began trading at any time during 2024.

ALL filing MUST be done using the Administration’s Tax portal at www.jamaicatax.gov.jm.

This filing season, the Authority is poised to assist individuals to benefit from the newly introduced Residential Photovoltaic Solar System Credit (RPSSC).

The new tax initiative will allow taxpayers (employed, self-employed or pensioners), who installed PV solar panels at their primary place of residence since January 1, 2023, to benefit from a tax credit for self-employed persons who file using a S04 or cash refund for pensioners or PAYE persons who file using the IT05 Return.

TAJ will be providing support via virtual sessions, telephone calls, web messages via the Revenue Administration Information System (RAIS), online tutorials and an appointment system at select locations, all aimed at improving service efficiency and customer experience.

Persons may also visit the ‘How To’ section at www.jamaicatax.gov.jm for user-friendly instructions on how to file online, or avail themselves of One-on-One virtual sessions where TAJ personnel will provide their staff with online training, in helping them to make the necessary preparations.

The Tax Authority will also provide customised support to its Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME) clientele through targeted partner engagements, with several business and professional associations, as well as a few private sector organisations.

These customised engagements form part of TAJ’s wider annual Special Taxpayer

Assistance Programme (STAP) to be staged across the island, to aid these taxpayer segments to meet their obligations.

The STAP activities will commence on Monday, February 3.

Additional details of the STAP sessions will be provided via the TAJ’s website www.jamaicatax.gov.jm, social media platforms and media.

TAJ continues to leverage its digital capacities as it aims to host three webinars, each targeting Pensioners and PAYE individuals, companies and self-employed persons, respectively.

These online sessions are designed to complement the various tax season support features.

Taxpayers can get further information about these activities via the media or TAJ’s communications channels.

As it relates to payments, Taxpayers have a suite of digital options at their fingertips, when making their Income Tax payments.

TAJ’s Direct Funds Transfer service allows taxpayers to transfer amounts from their bank accounts directly into the Revenue Authority’s account, after generating a Direct Funds Transfer Number (DFTN) or Payment Advice, from their TAJ eService account.

Additionally, National Commercial Bank and Scotiabank customers may opt to use their online banking platform by adding TAJ as a Payee, as well as Scotiabank’s additional option of their mobile application.

Payments can also be made via the TAJ’s website www.jamaicatax.gov.jm using a credit card or other banking card with credit card features.

For additional information this tax season, persons may contact the Tax Administration Customer Care Centre at 888-TAX-HELP (888-829-4357) or visit the Income Tax hub available on the TAJ website www.jamaicatax.gov.jm