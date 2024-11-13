TAJ Lauded For Dedication To Modernisation And Taxpayer Friendliness

Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) has been lauded for its dedication to modernisation and improved accessibility, efficiency and taxpayer friendliness.

Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Hon. Fayval Williams, said the revenue collecting agency has come a long way.

“What was once a predominantly manual system has transformed into a cutting-edge digital platform, evolving with the needs of taxpayers. Through the famous Revenue Administration Information System (RAiS), TAJ launched a seamless digital experience, allowing taxpayers to manage filings and payments from anywhere, whether at home or on the go,” Mrs. Williams said.

She was addressing TAJ’s 10th anniversary tax forum on Wednesday (November 13) at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel in New Kingston, under the theme: ‘TAJ’s Enhanced Role in Nation Building’.

Mrs. Williams expressed confidence in the TAJ’s future, voicing optimism that the agency will continue to build resilience in the tax system through innovation and customer-centric solutions.

“The next decade will bring both challenges and opportunities. But I am confident that TAJ is well prepared to meet them through advancements in automation, data analytics and partnerships with regional and international tax bodies. With these tools, TAJ can address fraud, identify trends and offer even more tailored services to Jamaican taxpayers,” she said.

Mrs. Williams highlighted that the Government’s goal is to have a tax system that meets current needs while preparing for the future.

“A system that fosters a culture of voluntary compliance, where every dollar supports a stronger, more resilient Jamaica,” she added.

For his part, TAJ Board Chair, Paul Lalor, said the forum provided an opportunity to celebrate a decade of progress and transformation, and to look ahead to the challenges and opportunities.

“Over the past 10 years, TAJ has taken tremendous strides in modernising our services, enhancing compliance and, most importantly, improving our relationships with the citizenry of Jamaica,” he noted.

Mr. Lalor shared that TAJ’s aim is to create an environment in which every Jamaican understands, appreciates and supports the role of taxes in national growth.

Against this background, he reaffirmed TAJ’s commitment to being a trusted partner in Jamaica’s development journey.

“We believe that, working together, we can continue to build a fair, inclusive and effective tax system that benefits all Jamaicans,” Mr. Lalor said.