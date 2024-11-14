TAJ Commended on Decade of Service

Financial Secretary in the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service, Darlene Morrison, has commended Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) on a decade of service and strides made in shaping a responsive, efficient and resilient tax system.

Addressing TAJ’s 10th anniversary tax forum on Wednesday (November 13) at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel in New Kingston, Ms. Morrison noted that the agency has grown to be more than an institution that collects taxes.

“It has become a pillar in Jamaica’s nation building efforts, consistently advancing our fiscal health through innovations and a commitment to service excellence. Over the past decade, TAJ’s operations have been transformed through the expansion of digital access, reduction in the time and effort required to fulfil tax obligations and, most importantly, enhancing the trust between citizens and the government,” she said.

The Financial Secretary underscored that a robust tax system is critical to maintaining fiscal stability.

She said TAJ’s continuous efforts to foster compliance and broaden the tax base have been instrumental in safeguarding Jamaica’s economic resilience.

“Through its prudent management and enforcement of tax policies, TAJ ensures that we have the resources to invest in social programmes, infrastructure, healthcare and education – all essential components for sustainable development,” Ms. Morrison pointed out.

She said the Ministry remains committed to supporting TAJ in its mission as a strong and well-supported tax administration, which is fundamental to Jamaica’s economic future.

“The Government will continue to provide the resources and policy frameworks that allow TAJ to flourish and meet the evolving needs of the country and the global landscape,” Ms. Morrison stated.