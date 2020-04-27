TAJ Appeals to Customers to Use Online to Minimize Crowding at Tax Offices

Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) is appealing to taxpayers to, now more than ever, make use of its online portal at www.jamaicatax.gov.jm. This move comes as significant numbers continue to visit tax offices to access services, resulting in crowding at some locations.

A recent review by the Authority of transactions for the month of April, shows that of the top ten transactions processed at Tax Offices across the island, nine (i.e. 79% of inline transactions) can be paid online. This therefore means that most taxpayers need not come into the physical space to wait in line to conduct their business.

Top Ten (10) Transactions Processed April 1 – 21, 2020 Type of Transaction Processed Inline Online Total Property Tax 32,908 11,787 44,695 MV Licence Duty (Registration) 25,282 0 25,282 MV Fitness Certificate Fee 14,491 2,719 17,210 National Insurance Scheme 9,548 6,101 15,649 National Housing Trust 8,501 5,798 14,299 Education Tax 8,390 5,565 13,955 HEART 5,949 4,615 10,564 Traffic Ticket 5,558 671 6,229 MV Fitness Certificate (Truck) 4,931 532 5,463 Pay As You Earn 2,403 2,365 4,768

* Transaction can only be processed inline. Report extracted from TAJ Revenue Administration Information System

Against this background and in an effort to reduce the amount of customer traffic at its Offices, TAJ is urging persons to use its online platform, to not just file tax returns, but to also make business related tax and statutory payments, and other general transactions. Currently the online usage of several of the more commonly paid taxes and fees such as Property Tax is 26%, Motor Vehicle Fitness Fee 16% and Traffic Ticket 11%.

To pay online customers simply need to have/create a login account on TAJ’s Tax Portal, have a valid credit card or debit card, such as a Visa or MasterCard debit card that has credit card features to proceed. “How To” guides are available on the TAJ website.

Additionally persons are reminded that they must apply online for a Tax Compliance Certificate (TCC).

Taxpayers will reduce their risk of possible exposure to COVID-19, as well as save time and money by conducting these transactions from the comfort of their office, home, or elsewhere, at any time. This would also allow for those services that are not yet available online to be accessed more easily and with less crowding at Tax Offices.

The Authority is also actively examining requirements to expand its online offerings to include Motor Vehicle Registration and the renewal of Driver’s Licence. The process will involve several of the Authority’s key partner agencies and stakeholders to ensure a seamless interface and efficient back-end support.

In the interim, persons who are required to visit a Tax Office are reminded that TAJ has implemented several measures, in keeping with the public safety guidelines of the Ministry of Health and Wellness and the Disaster Risk Management Order to include:

– Enforcing the mandatory wearing of a facial mask.

– Limiting the number of customers inside of the Tax Office at any one time.

– Providing taxpayers and staff with hand sanitization material.

– Enforcing physical distancing of six feet (6 ft.) while in queues on the inside and outside of the Tax Office.

– Providing priority service to senior citizens and uniformed officers.

– Reducing the number of staff available in tax offices as a rotation and work from home protocol has been implemented.

It is critical that these measures be adhered to and that the instructions of staff and security at the locations are followed, as a matter of collective responsibility to ensure the safety and health of both Staff and the public.

For further information persons may contact TAJ’s Customer Care Centre at 888-Tax-Help (888-829-4357), visit the website www.jamaicatax.gov.jm or follow us on all our social media platforms.