TAJ Advises Extension of GCT Filing to July 4

Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) advises that although the General Consumption Tax (GCT) Form 4A became available for filing on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, through the Revenue Administration Information System (RAIS) eServices platform, the payment due date for GCT remains Monday, June 30, 2025.

However, recognizing the recent availability of the form, the Authority has taken the decision to extend the filing deadline for GCT Form 4A from Monday, June 30 to Friday, July 4, 2025.

Importantly, businesses are reminded that GCT payments must still be made on or before Monday, June 30, 2025, to avoid the imposition of interest and penalties for late payment. The extension applies only to the filing of the return, not the payment due date.

Taxpayers are encouraged to make every effort to complete their GCT payments on time and take advantage of the convenience and security of TAJ’s online services. Payments can be made using the following options:

The delay in the availability of the GCT Form 4A was as a result of a recent legislative amendment, which required a revision to the form and configuration of the TAJ platform, as well as the legislative instrument.

For further information or assistance, persons may contact the TAJ Customer Care Centre at 888-TAX-HELP (888-829-4357)