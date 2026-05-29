Sustained Multisectoral Action to Safeguard Children’s Rights Emphasised

Director General of the Inter-American Institute for Children and Adolescents, Dr. María Julia Garcete Yegros, says safeguarding and advancing children’s rights demands immediate and sustained action across all sectors of society.

She made the assertion while addressing the seventh annual Early Childhood Commission (ECC) Professional Development Institute (PDI), held recently at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in St. James.

The conference convened educators, policymakers, and development partners under the theme ‘Making Rights Real, Reclaiming General Comment 7’.

Dr. Garcete Yegros noted that the forum offered a vital platform for stakeholders to exchange knowledge and renew their collective commitment to advancing the rights and well-being of children across the region.

The Director General stressed that while policies and frameworks are essential, meaningful progress relies on the dedication and daily efforts of those working directly with children.

Dr. Garcete Yegros emphasised that practitioners play a pivotal role in ensuring children’s rights are protected and realised in practical ways.

She further underscored the urgency of safeguarding these rights during the critical early years of development.

Meanwhile, the Director General expressed her gratitude to the practitioners and stakeholders attending the conference, commending their continued dedication to supporting children and families.

The ECC’s Professional Development Institute is one of the organisation’s premier professional development forums aimed at strengthening teaching, caregiving and administration within the early childhood sector.