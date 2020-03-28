Suspension Of Drivers Licenses Testing By ITA Extended

Effective Monday, March 30, 2020, the Ministry of Transport and Mining will suspend all driving examinations from the Island Traffic Authority (ITA) Depots island-wide for a period of fourteen (14) days. These include testing for the Provisional Drivers (Learner’s) Licenses, yard and road tests. This is further to the suspension of drivers’ licenses testing from March 16 – 27, 2020.

This action bolsters precautionary measures already in place to safeguard customers and workers from the spread of the New Corona Virus (COVID-19) and is in keeping with the Ministry of Health and Wellness guidelines.

During this period, the adjustment in procedure for testing motor vehicles for certification of fitness remains in place.

The Ministry of Transport thanks their customers and members of the public for their understanding and coherence and urges all to exercise the prescribed measures outlined by the Ministry of Health and Wellness in combatting this virus.

Persons are also encouraged to utilize the Covid-19 helpline at 888-ONE-LOVE (663-5683) for any suspected cases.