Survey to Guide Policy Measures to Improve Health of Jamaicans

Data from the fourth Jamaica Health and Lifestyle Survey (JHLS IV) will inform policies and interventions to improve the health of citizens, says Director of the University of the West Indies’ (UWI) Epidemiology Research Unit (ERU), Professor Trevor Ferguson.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness is collaborating with the ERU to conduct the survey, which will look at the impact of health policies instituted in recent years in response to the challenge of non-communicable diseases (NCD) such as hypertension, diabetes, and obesity.

The interviewer-administered survey, to be carried out over 15 months, will generate critical data to guide policy, improve prevention efforts, and shape the future of healthcare.

Speaking with JIS News, Dr. Ferguson, who is Professor of Epidemiology and Internal Medicine, said the survey will not only look at the burden or the number of persons with NCDs but will, importantly, seek to address any underlying factor, whether social or environmental, “that leads to some of these conditions”.

He noted that the study will “help us to identify potential interventions to take the necessary corrective measures”.

“It is really contributing to health policy and helping the Ministry of Health and other agencies to determine what needs to be done – preparing the medications that are necessary in the hospitals and the pharmacies and so on, so that when persons develop illnesses, we can be prepared and take the necessary actions. So, it is part of a contribution to the overall health of the Jamaican people,” he said.

“So, we really look forward to conducting this survey and, of course, we will need the support of the Jamaican people. We will be coming into the communities, knocking on doors, et cetera,” he noted.

Data from past surveys have had a significant impact on national health planning. The JHLS III, revealed that one in three Jamaicans was living with high blood pressure, and nearly half of those affected were unaware of their condition.

It also indicated that more than 50 per cent of adults were overweight or obese, and fewer than 20 per cent were getting enough physical activity.