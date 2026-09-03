Survey Provides Information to Improve Health and Well-Being of Adolescents

Jamaicans are being urged to take seriously the findings of the 2026 Global School-based Student Health Survey (GSHS), as the data provide an important basis for developing policies and programmes to improve the health and well-being of the country’s adolescents.

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, who made the call during a press conference for the official release of the findings, on Wednesday (September 2), at the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) Jamaica offices at The University of the West Indies (UWI), Mona, St. Andrew, said the survey provides scientifically collected information that should guide national action.

He said the Ministry intends to “mine the data and interpret it and use it to create better policies for better health and wellness in our population”.

The 2026 survey, conducted by the National Council on Drug Abuse (NCDA), involved 3,058 students in grades seven to 12 and represents the third time the assessment has been conducted in Jamaica, following surveys in 2010 and 2017.

Dr. Tufton noted that all schools selected for participation responded, representing a 100 per cent school response rate, while the student response rate was 76 per cent.

It examined health behaviours and protective factors among young people, including dietary practices, substance use, physical activity, sexual behaviour, violence, injuries and other factors affecting adolescent well-being.

Among the concerns highlighted by the Minister were students’ dietary habits and weight status.

He said 41.3 per cent of students reported that they had not eaten fruit during the seven days preceding the survey, while only 27.5 per cent reported eating vegetables one or more times per day.

The findings also showed increases in underweight, overweight and obesity compared with previous surveys, with 3.4 per cent of students classified as underweight, 31.7 per cent as overweight and 15.3 per cent as obese in 2026.

Dr. Tufton said the Government is responding through measures, including the School Nutrition Policy, which is aimed at ensuring that children in early-childhood, primary, secondary and special education institutions have access to safe and nutritious foods.

He described the policy as potentially a “game changer” for improving the nutrition of Jamaican children.

He noted that 290 school cooks were trained during July and August in healthy-eating practices, while guidelines are being implemented to support healthier food preparation and greater access to fruits, vegetables and other nutritious options.

The Minister also highlighted the findings on alcohol and cannabis use among students.

He said 10.3 per cent of students reported attending school while under the influence of alcohol or cannabis, while 8.6 per cent reported attending school under the influence of other substances.

Although alcohol use and episodes of drunkenness have declined compared with previous surveys, Dr. Tufton said early exposure remains a concern, with many students reporting alcohol use before age 14.

He also noted that cannabis use has declined since 2017 but the reported ease of access to cannabis and the emergence of new drugs remain areas requiring attention.

Dr. Tufton said the findings reinforce the need for a collective response involving government, schools, parents, communities, health professionals and other stakeholders.

He stressed that protecting children cannot be left solely to regulators and legislators, as families and communities have an important role in shaping healthy behaviours.

“It takes all of us,” he said, emphasising that health must be approached holistically and that the survey findings should be used to strengthen interventions aimed at producing healthier and more productive future generations.