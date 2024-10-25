Surgery Being Arranged for 11-Year-Old Ailing from Scoliosis

The University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI) has consented to provide the necessary resources and support to facilitate critical surgery required by an 11-year-old girl who is ailing from an aggressive case of scoliosis.

This was disclosed by Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, during a media briefing at the Bustamante Hospital for Children in Kingston on Thursday (October 24).

“I’m happy to report that, as of now, UHWI has taken the necessary steps to make an operating theatre available for the upcoming surgery. Discussions with the lead clinician, Dr. Carl Bruce, and his team at UHWI have ensured that all required equipment and staff will be in place to facilitate the procedure,” Dr. Tufton informed.

He further indicated that consultations are ongoing with a visiting medical team to ascertain whether they will be able to conduct the surgery prior to departing on Friday (October 25).

“We are hopeful that all essential personnel and facilities will be readily available,” the Minister added.

Meanwhile, Senior Medical Officer at the Bustamante Hospital, Dr. Michelle-Ann Richards-Dawson, said the parent of the child has been apprised of the situation, adding that further consultations are being held.

Dr. Tufton emphasised the importance of timely intervention, stating that efforts are being made to ensure that the surgery takes place.

He assured that the mother of the child has been informed and updated, and that every measure is being implemented to expedite the process and provide the necessary care for the youngster.