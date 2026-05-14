Support Urged for Young Athletes At 2026 JTA/Sagicor Championships

Organisers of the 2026 Jamaica Teachers’ Association (JTA)/Sagicor National Athletics Championships are urging support for young athletes, particularly from parents and guardians, as they work to strengthen the development of track and field at the primary-school level.

Chief Revenue Officer at Sagicor Life Jamaica and Director of the Sagicor Foundation, Mark Chisholm, underscored the importance of parental involvement in supporting young athletes.

He noted that students often draw motivation and encouragement from seeing familiar faces in the stands, particularly their parents, during competition.

“I know some parents have to work. But take a day and spend some time with the children on the field. It is very important that we get the support of the parents,” Mr. Chisolm said during the launch of the championships on Tuesday (May 12) at the JTA’s WBC Ben Hawthorne Conference Room in downtown Kingston.

He also highlighted the critical role of teachers and coaches in supporting young athletes, stressing that their presence, guidance, and encouragement create an essential support system that shapes development both on and off the track.

“The teachers, the coaches and parents make sacrifices quietly in the background. Your contribution matters more than words,” Mr. Chisolm added.

Meanwhile, JTA President, Mark Malabver, is also encouraging Jamaicans to support the annual event, describing it as an important grassroots championship.

“We are imploring all of Jamaica… the students, the teachers, the parents, the public at large… to come out and be a part of the excitement,” he said.

The championships are scheduled for June 26 to 27 at the National Stadium.

Mr. Malabver pointed out that all 14 parishes will participate in this year’s championships, declaring that the event “is going to be exciting”.