Sudbury Primary and Infant School Gets New Playground

Sudbury Primary and Infant School in St. James now has a new, fully equipped playground providing students with a space for physical activity and social development.

The facility boasts four swings, two seesaws, and a jungle gym.

It was established at a cost of approximately $800,000 through donation from owner of All Seasons Vacations in Pennsylvania, United States, Wanda Keefer, which was facilitated by Sandals Foundation.

Addressing the recent opening ceremony, Principal of the school, Susan Davis, noted that the new playground is a timely addition to the school’s efforts to promote an active lifestyle among students.

She underscored the importance of play in fostering the holistic development of the pupils.

“Play helps our children develop socially, physically, and educationally. They need to play and interact with one another so that true learning can take place. This dedicated play area will encourage students to continue learning beyond the classroom, fostering cognitive development and essential life skills such as socialisation and teamwork,” she said.

In addition to the new recreational space, students at the institution received three large boxes of school supplies.

Principal Davis expressed gratitude to the donors, noting that the contributions will leave a lasting impression.

“You’re making a profound impact on Jamaica’s future,” she said.

Ms. Keefer said that the idea for the playground was borne five years ago when she visited the school and donated more than 300 backpacks filled with supplies.

Despite facing challenges, including delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the vision endured. With the help of her team and the Sandals Foundation, the idea bore fruit.

“Reaching this point feels like a miracle, and I am forever thankful to my team, my family and, of course, the Sandals Foundation for all the support and logistics that made this dream a reality,” she shared.

Ms. Keefer was touched that the school named the facility ‘Terry’s Playground,’ in honour of her late husband, Terry Kershner, who passed away from cancer 14 years ago.

For her part, Regional Public Relations Manager at Sandals Resorts, Rochelle Forbes-Reid, told JIS News that the project reflects the Foundation’s commitment to education and creating safe, nurturing environments for children.

“At the Foundation, we believe that every child deserves access to quality learning spaces so that they can be inspired to grow, to be creative and really to have a lot of fun while they’re at school,” she said.

“It’s not just about building a structure; it’s about building hope, joy, and a sense of community. For us, working with our travel partners is very, very important,” Mrs. Forbes-Reid added.