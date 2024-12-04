Successful By-Election Members of Parliament Sworn In

Newly elected Member of Parliament (MP) for St. Andrew North Western, Duane Smith, and returning Member of Parliament for Trelawny Southern, Marisa Dalrymple Philibert, were sworn in, on Tuesday (December 3), during the sitting of the House of Representatives.

After taking the Oath of Allegiance, the MPs were welcomed by Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Juliet Holness; House Leader and Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, as well as other Members of Parliament on both sides of the House.

Mr. Smith and Mrs. Dalrymple Philibert were successful in the by-election held on November 22.

In his remarks, Mr. Bartlett wished Mr. Smith a “very successful tenure as Member of Parliament for St. Andrew North Western”.

The House Leader also welcomed back Mrs. Dalrymple Philibert to the Lower House, noting that she “has graced this chamber with her presence for a number of years before and has distinguished herself not only as a parliamentarian but also as Speaker of the House and certainly we are anticipating a very powerful and strong tenure”.