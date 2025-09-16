Submit Requests for Rural School Bus Service to JUTC

Communities across the island not yet covered under the National Rural School Bus Programme are being encouraged to submit requests for inclusion to the Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC).

Speaking on the Jamaica Information Service (JIS) television programme Get the Facts, Corporate Communications Manager at JUTC, Shantole Thompson, said that while the initial rollout targeted areas with high demand, the company remains responsive to public feedback.

“If we’ve missed your area and there is a demand for service, we encourage you to reach out to the JUTC team. We will conduct route testing to determine feasibility, including road conditions and potential ridership,” Miss Thompson said.

Communities are urged to submit their requests through JUTC’s official social media platforms or via the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information’s communication channels.

The National Rural School Bus Programme, which aims to provide safe, reliable, affordable, and exclusive transportation for students, is a collaborative effort of the Ministry of Science, Energy, Telecommunications and Transport, the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, and the JUTC.

Miss Thompson added that the programme has received positive feedback from students and parents, with many expressing appreciation for the dedicated service and its affordability.

Students are currently benefiting from free rides during the months of September and October, after which a nominal fee of $50 per trip will be introduced.

The National Rural School Bus Programme forms part of the Government’s broader commitment to improving access to education and ensuring student safety during transit.