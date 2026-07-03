Submission Being Prepared for Inscription of Jonkonnu on UNESCO Urgent Safeguarding List

Efforts are under way to secure the inscription of Jonkonnu on the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) Urgent Safeguarding List as part of initiatives to revive and protect the traditional Jamaican cultural practice.

The update was provided by Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, during her contribution to the 2026/27 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives, on Tuesday (June 30).

She said the Ministry is preparing the necessary submission to support the nomination.

“We are currently developing a case… to add Jonkonnu to the Urgent Safeguarding List as part of our efforts to revive and protect the waning cultural practice,” Ms. Grange said.

The Minister explained that inscription on the list would unlock international support to aid preservation efforts.

“An inscription will provide access to funding through UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage Fund for programmes aimed at revitalising Jonkonnu,” she added.

Minister Grange noted that the initiative forms part of the Ministry’s ongoing efforts to safeguard Jamaica’s rich cultural heritage and ensure that traditional cultural expressions are preserved for future generations.