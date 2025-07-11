Students Urged to Uphold Discipline

Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr., has charged students to make discipline their hallmark as they pursue success in their academic and personal lives.

He noted that while natural talent can be a helpful starting point for achieving success, consistent discipline is crucial for sustained achievement and reaching one’s full potential.

“If you cannot develop good habits such as discipline, you will not be your complete successful self,” he said.

Minister Charles Jr. was addressing approximately 200 young people participating in the annual Juici Patties Youth Leadership Workshop & Volunteerism Programme, at The Verandah in Clarendon on Tuesday (July 8).

The students, from high schools in Clarendon, Manchester, St. Elizabeth, St. Catherine, Kingston and St. Andrew will be engaged in activities covering leadership, team building, volunteerism and conflict resolution over a one-week period.

The Minister explained to the students that “discipline is doing the things you know you need to do even when you don’t want to do it”.

“Consistency is required to achieve your purpose and make the best use of your time. You must be disciplined to push towards purpose and you have to be disciplined to use your time well,” he stressed.

Minister Charles Jr. also encouraged the group to have an attitude of gratitude.

“In everything in your life, give thanks; you must have a spirit of gratitude. This camp is not free. It cost a lot for your shirts, backpacks, transportation and food, and Juici is paying for it. So, in everything in your life you must give back and give thanks,” the Minister said.

Juici Patties founder, Jukie Chin, in his presentation, outlined that the growth of his business was fueled by a dream to provide a better-tasting patty and deliver quality service to customers.

He noted that the business, which started in his parent’s shop in Rocky Point, Clarendon, is now in more than 60 locations across Jamaica, employing more than 2,000 people.

Juici also has a presence in the United States, the United Kingdon and 11 Caribbean countries.

Held since 2004, the Youth Leadership Workshop & Volunteerism Programme is fully sponsored by Juici.