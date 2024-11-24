Students Urged To Pursue Skills Training At HEART/NSTA Trust

Students are being encouraged to consider skills training available at the HEART/NSTA Trust as they prepare to make career choices.

Minister of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Senator Dr the Hon. Dana Morris-Dixon, made the appeal as she delivered the main address at a recent career and social fair held at Palmer’s Cross Primary and Junior High School in the parish.

Dr. Morris-Dixon told the students in attendance that having in-demand skills will improve their employability, noting that they could end up earning more than their peers in traditional jobs.

She noted that HEART had been recrafted to equip more persons for skills- based jobs that are in short supply globally, such as plumbers, electricians and cyber security personnel, and new programmes that are now required in the world of work.

These include mechatronics, robotics and octoelectronics that enable people to do drone shows and create modern, beautifully lit billboards.

“These new areas of study would enable students to tap into the future, both in Jamaica and the world,” Dr. Morris Dixon noted.

“HEART is free for everyone up to an associate degree; that is visionary thinking. Those who cannot afford to travel to classes will also get a transport grant of $15,000 a month and a stipend of between $13,000 and $15,000 every week while you are in school. This is your government working for you,” she pointed out.

Dr. Morris Dixon further highlighted the benefits under the Learning and Investment for Transformation (LIFT), programme, through which students exiting fifth and sixth forms are equipped with the skills and the values and attitudes to enter the workforce.

Through the programme, students will get all their vital documents including tax registration number (TRN) and passport.

“They will also get a job in the private or public sector paying $85,000 monthly while they are learning,” Dr. Morris Dixon said.

“The first 500 students are about to leave the programme this month; many have gone on to university, have jobs because they just need a chance…and the Government is committed to that. Take advantage of what is being offered to you today,” she implored.

The career fair was hosted by Minister of Labour and Social Security and Member of Parliament for Clarendon South Eastern, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr., to empower the residents through education and job opportunities.

It involved collaboration with several public and private sector entities such as the Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF), Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA), Social Development Commission (SDC), Registrar General’s Department (RGD), Overseas Employment Centre, National Commercial Bank (NCB), Victoria Mutual Building Society (VMBS), Juci Patties, and Isratech Jamaica Limited.

Balvin McKenzie of the SDC said the fair provided an opportunity to connect with and empower individuals, ensuring that everyone has access to the resources and opportunities they need.

“This event is a testament to the power of collaboration between organisations, employers, service providers who are here today. There are several agencies here in one place, allowing you access to services. To have sustainable community development, we must have collaboration and the SDC is strong on this,” he said.

Winsome Sherrier-Witter from the Clarendon Chamber of Commerce, said the organisation “is delighted to support this vision”

“It reaffirms our commitment to fostering economic resilience and nurturing the potential of individuals, as we seize this moment to inspire, connect and create a lasting impact as we work together to build a brighter future,” she added.