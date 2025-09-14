Students Urged To Know Constitutional Rights

Upper six form student at deCarteret College, Brittany Bryan, is calling on her peers across the island to become knowledgeable about the Jamaican Constitution and their rights.

Addressing the 2025/06 ceremonial reopening of schools in Manchester at the institution in Mandeville on Friday (Sept. 12), Miss Bryan, who has ambitions of becoming a lawyer, said the document contains the rights to which citizens are entitled, and those rights are not for adults only.

“It is very important that we understand our Constitution because it outlines our fundamental rights, and once we have an understanding of this, then we know who we are and what we stand for and no one can tell us any different,” she said.

The Ministry of Legal and Constitutional Affairs has an active public education programme on the country’s laws, the legislative process, the Charter of Fundamental Rights and Freedoms, and the Government’s legal and constitutional reform agendas.

The programme, which engages various stakeholders, including students, also seeks to enhance access to justice and improve public awareness about Constitutional rights.

Miss Bryan, who is a member of the Peer Council at deCarteret College, is also encouraging students to protect their mental health as they begin the new school year.

“Mental health is a very crucial issue that I believe everyone should be informed and aware about. There are persons who go through a whole lot of things on a daily basis and we can start by just being kind to one another; that can really help. So, one thing that I would really like to see is that we are kinder, because that goes a far way,” she said.

Students can access mental health support through the Ministry of Health and Wellness Mental Health & Suicide Prevention Helpline at 888-NEW-LIFE (888-639-5433).