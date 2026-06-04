Students Urged to Help Keep Communities Clean

Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, is urging students to play an active role in keeping their communities clean.

Addressing a public education session organised by the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) at the Salt Savannah Primary and Infant School in Clarendon on Tuesday (June 2), the Minister told students that maintaining clean surroundings is one of the most important responsibilities they can undertake.

He highlighted the link between cleanliness, learning and health, noting that a clean environment contributes to better concentration in the classroom, promotes healthier lifestyles and provides safer spaces for recreation.

“When your surroundings are clean, you can learn better, you can play more, and you can stay healthy,” said.

The Minister also used the opportunity to educate the youngsters about disaster preparedness, reminding them that communities in Clarendon are often vulnerable to the impacts of hurricanes.

Referencing the devastation caused by Hurricane Melissa, he said that disaster awareness should be a priority for all Jamaicans, regardless of age.

Mr. McKenzie informed the students that the Atlantic Hurricane Season officially began on June 1 and will continue through to November 30.

While forecasts suggest fewer storm systems than were experienced last year, he cautioned that a single hurricane has the potential to cause widespread damage.

“All that it takes is one hurricane to create a problem,” he said, urging students and their families to remain vigilant and prepared throughout the season.

The Minister also engaged the students in a discussion about earthquakes, commending one student who correctly identified the quakes as another major hazard.

Mr. McKenzie explained that Jamaica sits along a fault line, making earthquake preparedness an important part of the country’s disaster management efforts.

The Minister’s visit to the school was part of the education component of Operation CALM (Cleaning, Advising, Leveraging and Maintaining), which was launched earlier in the day in the Rocky Point community in the parish.

Spearheaded by the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) and involving partnership with local stakeholders and community representatives, the programme is focused on removing bulky waste from communities and educating residents on proper garbage disposal to mitigate flooding.

The Minister encouraged the students to support the effort by properly disposing of wrappers, juice containers and other litter.