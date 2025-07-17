Students Transitioning to High School Urged to Remain Focused

Recent graduates of St. Paul’s Primary and Infant School in Manchester, who will be attending high school in September, are being urged to remain focused on their academic pursuits.

The advice came from Custos of the parish, Hon. Garfield Green, during a recent visit to the institution to offer his congratulations at the outstanding performance of the students in the 2025 Primary Exit Profile (PEP).

St. Paul’s Primary and Infant shone brightly in the exams, with all students placed in their high school of choice.

Custos Green commended the pupils for putting in the hard work to achieve success with the support of their parents and teachers.

He expressed confidence that they will continue to do well once they maintain the level of focus that enabled them to excel in their exams.

“Be ambitious, look at something that you want to achieve; there is an achievement that you want in life, focus on it, and don’t let anyone distract you from it,” he said.

Custos Green told the students that they are at a critical juncture in their lives, moving from primary to high school where they will face new experiences, and urged them to be open to the support and guidance from responsible adults, who will encourage and motivate them to do well.

He said that the protective guidance from parents, teachers and other responsible persons should not be regarded as being “too strict”.

“I believe adults have been through experiences that they want to steer you away from. They have ‘been there, done that’, and they would not want the same things or similar things to happen to you,” the Custos told the students.

He encouraged them to listen to adults “as long as they are not abusive”, noting that the counselling and support that they provide will help them to become productive citizens.

“That is what we want to see and it starts right now,” he said.

Custos Green charged the parents whose children will be moving on to high school, to continue to support St. Paul’s Primary and Infant and “if there is a workday come in and help, because it is for the community”.