Students, Teachers Welcome Safety of Travel Through Rural School Bus Programme

Students and teachers of Louise Bennett-Coverley Primary School in St. Andrew have welcomed the Government’s Rural School Bus Programme, highlighting the enhanced safety and convenience it offers, in addition to reduced travel time and costs.

The institution, located in Gordon Town, caters to students in the community and surrounding areas, including Mavis Bank.

Several students got the opportunity to ride on two of the school buses on Wednesday (July 23) as they were transported by the Education, Skills, Youth and Information Ministry to the world’s largest floating book fair, Logos Hope, which is docked at the Cement Coal Pier in Kingston.

One student, Alliyah Baker*, told JIS News that she is looking forward to the safety of travel that the school buses will provide.

“I feel the bus is safe because sometimes we take the taxi and we [get] in accidents,” she said.

Fellow student, Tonja Allen*, agreed, adding, “I think the bus is very safe for us because in the mornings I have to walk [far] to catch my taxi and it will be much easier for us to just walk to catch the bus.”

The students also expressed gratitude for the Government’s initiative.

“I feel thankful that it comes to Louise Bennett and goes to Mavis Bank and helps everyone to reach home safely,” another student said.

The school’s principal, Sheena Taylor Morgan, lamented the long wait times that students often experience after school with having to rely on taxis to get home.

“Our students are from different communities… and sometimes it is very hard to get to school. Sometimes, after school, it takes hours for them to get home, so we welcome this initiative.

The students are happy about it, and I know that the parents will be very happy, even the community members who sometimes are at the [school] gate with them to assist them in getting home,” Mrs. Taylor Morgan said.

Teacher, Dallet Roberts Taylor, said she expects that when the school bus programme is implemented, there will be significant improvement in school attendance.

The Rural School Bus Programme is expected to come on stream ahead of the 2025/2026 academic year.

*Not Real Names