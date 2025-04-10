Students, Teachers and Community Members Take Part in Health Fair at Brown’s Town High

Hundreds of students, staff and community members from Brown’s Town in St. Ann received free health checks and screenings at a major health fair, held at the Brown’s Town High School on April 8.

The event, staged in recognition of World Health Day (April 7), was organised by the school’s Health Advisory Committee to promote healthy living practices among students, while also extending vital health services to the community.

The Health Advisory Committee comprises the school nurse, guidance counsellors, Health and Family Life Education (HFLE) teachers, and representatives from the sports department.

Health services included blood pressure and blood sugar screenings, HIV/STI checks, dentistry and more, conducted by the North East Regional Health Authority (NERHA).

The students, in particular, were given fruit salads and pineapple-infused water as part of efforts to encourage better eating habits and nutritional food options. The fair also included interactive health education sessions where students could answer health-related questions to win prizes.

“The doctors are here to assess the student population as well as the wider population on a whole,” said school nurse, Fredrica Frazer-Stewart.

She told JIS News that it was important to not only treat the students but the parents, grandparents, and guardians, as their health directly impacts the students’ well-being.

Additionally, many community members are unable to afford private healthcare, thus making the day’s free screenings and consultations valuable, she added.

“So, if they’re here, they have the opportunity to see a doctor for screening or for them to write a prescription for them,” Mrs. Frazer-Stewart outlined.

With approximately 1,600 students attending Brown’s Town High across two shifts, the fair catered to both the morning and afternoon groups.

Sharing his feedback about the initiative, 10th-grader Kamado Lothian told JIS News that the health fair was “a really good idea” that allowed students to not only address their health needs, but also engage with various organisations, such as Tax Administration Jamaica and banks.

“So, [students] get a chance to really participate in what’s going on in the real world. Check up on [health], get yourself sorted out,” Kamado said.

His peer, Kayciann Chatrie, pointed out the convenience of accessing multiple services in one place, like HIV testing, and even assistance with tax-related matters such as acquiring a Tax Registration Number (TRN).

For her part, Vice Principal, Sydonne Brown-King, noted that the school is committed to the holistic development of Brown’s Town, through partnerships with stakeholders.

“As a school, we do not work alone. We work in collaboration with our stakeholders. So, we see it as vital that they, too, should participate because they are also important to us and we want them to be a part of this offering we have,” Mrs. Brown-King said.