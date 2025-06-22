Students, Schools Awarded for Excellence in TVET

Students and educational institutions from across the island were recognised for excellence in Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) at the 2025 National TVET Quality Awards ceremony.

The event, hosted by the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, was held recently at the Douglas Orane Auditorium, Wolmer’s Boys School in Kingston, under the theme: ‘Driving TVET Excellence through Transforming Education for National Development (TREND).’

A total of 32 schools – 19 secondary and 13 primary – participated in this year’s TVET competition, which is aimed at encouraging creativity and highlighting achievement among teachers and students.

Awards were presented in five key categories – Best TVET Project (Secondary); Best TVET Student; Best Kept TVET Laboratory; Best Resource and Technology Project (Primary); and the Best National Vocational Qualification of Jamaica (NVQ-J) School Performance.

St. Andrew Technical High School student, Monique Holding, was named the Best TVET Student of the Year, walking away with several prizes including a scholarship to attend a tertiary level institution.

Cambridge High School in St. James received the award for the Best TVET Laboratory; the Best Resource and Technology Project for primary schools went to Mount Moriah Primary in St. Ann; while Muschett High School in Trelawny received the Best NVQ-J School Performance award.

St. Andrew Technical High also won the award for the Best TVET Project of the Year for secondary schools.

Windsor School of Special Education in Portmore, St. Catherine, received a special award for the Most Innovative TVET Group Project, while student, Gabrielle Hanson, was presented with the Resilient Innovator award.

In congratulating the award recipients, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Dr. Kasan Troupe, praised the innovative spirit evident among the participants.

“The calibre of innovation, creativity and excellence being showcased today, gives us hope that we are doing something right with TVET and our students are truly innovative in their thinking and problem-solving,” she said. Technical Delegate for WorldSkills Jamaica, HEART/NSTA Trust, Dwayne Bent, who delivered the keynote address, encouraged students to embrace TVET as a first-choice pathway for growth and leadership.

“We must prepare our youth for a changing world. We must elevate TVET to its rightful place as the foundation for national transformation,” he asserted.

The 2018 TVET Student of the Year, Dennae Mills, in a testimonial, shared how her involvement in TVET transformed her academic journey and life ambitions.

A highlight of the ceremony was the recognition of retired Assistant Chief Education Officer, Technical and Vocational Unit in the Ministry, Dr. Olive Maragh, whose contributions have significantly shaped the TVET landscape in Jamaica.

Dr. Maragh was presented with a citation designating her the 2025 TVET Pioneer.

Accepting the award, Dr. Maragh said that “creation and innovation are the pillars of TVET. Seeing TVET now become part of national strategy is not just rewarding; it’s a reminder that quiet work with conviction eventually finds its voice.” The event also recognised the top three LASCO TVET Teacher of the Year finalists.

Attendees at the awards ceremony also had the opportunity to view exhibits mounted by students, showcasing projects from the Best TVET and Best Resource and Technology categories, demonstrating real-world problem-solving and creativity.