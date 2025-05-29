Students Receive Full Scholarships to Study In Cuba

Fourteen Jamaican students have been awarded full scholarships to pursue undergraduate and postgraduate studies in Cuba under the longstanding Cuba-Jamaica Bilateral Scholarship Programme.

The students, who will begin their studies in August, will be enrolled in programmes, including medicine, nursing, dental services, veterinary medicine, accounting, and ophthalmology.

All costs associated with tuition, accommodation, and living expenses will be fully covered.

Speaking at the awards ceremony, held at the Embassy of the Republic of Cuba in Kingston, on May 28, Cuba’s Ambassador to Jamaica, His Excellency Fermín Quiñones Sánchez, praised the awardees as “talented and dedicated young Jamaicans with excellent academic qualifications and a vocation of service to their communities and their country”.

He said the scholarships reflect the strength of the relationship between the two countries, noting that “these scholarships, offered under the Cuba-Jamaica Bilateral Scholarship Programme for the 2025–2026 academic year, are a symbol of the humanist and solidarity-based character of the Cuban Revolution and of Cuba’s cooperative relations with sister nations of the Caribbean, including Jamaica”.

Ambassador Quiñones Sánchez highlighted the impact of the initiative over the years. “The dreams of those receiving their scholarships today are the same dreams that guided approximately 700 Jamaican students graduating in Cuba through 2024… Today, more than 300 young Jamaicans are studying in different Cuban universities,” he added.

The Ambassador noted that the programme continues to contribute to human development across the region.

“Our duty of solidarity has transcended the training of professionals committed to the efforts of the nations to achieve development. Our humanistic work supports the need to train their young people,” he added.

For his part, State Minister in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Hon. Alando Terrelonge, commended the Government and people of Cuba for their commitment to education and regional partnership.

“The journey that you will embark on is not just a journey of self. It is a journey of community. It is a journey of solidarity. It is a journey of the friendship of two countries that have lasted more than five decades,” he told the recipients.

State Minister Terrelonge encouraged the students to return home and contribute to Jamaica’s growth. “You will have your own roles to play in these refurbished and renovated hospitals and health centres when you come back to Jamaica,” he said.

“This journey is also about building a stronger Jamaica, a Jamaica with better healthcare facilities and doctors and nurses who understand patient care as well,” Mr. Terrelonge said.

One of the awardees who will pursue a degree in medicine, Ajani McFarlane, shared his excitement about the opportunity.

“I am very elated. I am very, very happy. I am also excited, a little bit nervous about going and leaving my family, but I am sure I will overcome that. The overarching feeling is that I am excited,” he said.

Mr. McFarlane noted that his programme will span six to seven years – one year of language and foundational studies, followed by six years of medical training.

He encouraged others to take advantage of the scholarship.

“Put your best foot forward, go for it if you have the feeling, do research, and you know, the Cuba-Jamaica Bilingual Scholarship is there for everyone who wants such an opportunity. I say, go for it, do your best, and apply,” he emphasised.

The scholarships stand as a testament to the continued collaboration between Jamaica and Cuba, strengthening educational, cultural, and professional ties between the two nations.