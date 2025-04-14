Students Participate in Workshop Hosted by NEPA

In its continued mission to foster a culture of environmental stewardship among youth, the National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) recently hosted an engaging workshop aimed at strengthening its National School Environmental Club Programme (NSECP).

Held at the Alhambra Inn in Kingston, the workshop brought together students from five secondary institutions – Alpha Institute, Kingsway High School, Wolmer’s High School for Boys, Young Women’s Christian Association (YWCA), and Gaynstead High School.

The one-day event featured a series of interactive presentations, leadership-building activities, and an outdoor excursion, all geared towards equipping students with the tools and motivation to champion sustainability in their schools and communities.

Participants benefited from expert-led sessions on key topics, including recycling, the national plastic ban, NEPA’s Adopt-A-Beach initiative, as well as being able to participate in a leadership and team-building exercise where they identified and presented the key qualities of effective environmental leaders.

The programme, now in its fifth year, is designed to initiate, revive, and fortify environmental clubs at the secondary level, nurturing a generation of environmentally conscious youth leaders.

During the day’s activities NEPA’s Chief Executive Officer, Leonard Francis, issued a compelling call-to-action, urging students to embrace innovation in environmental advocacy.

“Through the National School Environment Club, I wish to encourage you to become innovative and to explore solutions that will make the environment more sustainable, starting in your school,” Mr. Francis said, adding that “this will help to prepare you to be adults who can make a difference”.

Additionally, the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth & Information also expressed strong support for the initiative through its Education Officer, Jacqueline Flinch-Vassell, who reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to integrating environmental awareness into the school experience.

The workshop concluded with an educational excursion to Burns Gully and the GraceKennedy Foundation Clean Coast Project offloading site at 86 Windward Road.

There, students received insight into the environmental damage caused by improper waste disposal and the critical need for proper waste separation and disposal to protect Kingston Harbour.

This annual event is part of NEPA’s broader strategy to empower Jamaican youth to take ownership of environmental preservation, one club, one school, one community at a time.